Little Rock police investigating deadly shooting at restaurant near Bass Pro Shop

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police are investigating a shooting at a Little Rock restaurant Friday evening that has left one person dead.
Officers said they were called to the Dave and Buster’s location at 10900 Bass Pro Parkway just after 5:30 p.m.
A tweet from the Little Rock Police Department confirmed that officers were conducting a homicide investigation at the scene.
Officers did not share any information on a possible suspect and did not share if there were any other victims.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.