LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said a homicide investigation is underway after officers responded to a shooting at a gas station downtown Sunday morning.

LRPD officials said officers responded to a shooting in a parking lot of the Road Runner gas station on 800 Broadway Street just before 4 a.m.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man dead at the scene.

A person who works nearby said the area had recently become a gathering place for people late at night on the weekends.

The worker said surveillance video showed there were multiple people in the parking lot at the time of the shooting.

Authorities have not released any information about the victim or a possible suspect in this incident.

Officials with the LRPD said this is an ongoing investigation and will share updates when they become available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.