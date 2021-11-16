Little Rock police investigating deadly shooting on Geyer Springs Road

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating a deadly shooting at the 8200 block of Geyer Springs Road.

The shooting victim was reportedly involved in a car accident at Geyer Springs Road and Nova Lane.

There is a large police presence at the scene and ambulances have been seen leaving the area. There is no word on any other injuries besides the shooting victim at this time.

The intersection of Geyer Springs Road and Nova Lane are closed to traffic. Travelers are advised to avoid the area.

#BREAKING: We’re at the scene of a car accident at Geyer Springs and Nova that involves a shooting victim. @LRpolice, Arkansas State Police and @littlerockfire all responded to the scene just after 4. We saw an ambulance leaving with its light on, but no word yet on any victims. pic.twitter.com/BzffBvGx69 — Caitrin Assaf (@caitrinassaf) November 16, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.