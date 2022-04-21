LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are currently on the scene near the River Market Thursday morning.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers are investigating a death in the area of Markham Street near Scott Street.

.@LRpolice currently at Scott & Markham with crime scene tape up. Working to gather more details. @ClaireKreuz_4 is on her way and will have a live report on @KARK4News shortly. #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/I3bxvqvFgB — Hilary Hunt (@Hilary_TV) April 21, 2022

Police said a cause of death has not been determined yet.

Police also noted that the intersections on Markham between Scott and Main Streets are closed. Northbound traffic from 2nd and Scott has also been temporarily closed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.