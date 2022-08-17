Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a shooting that injured a man in the parking lot of an apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

According to investigators, offers responded to reports of a shooting just off West 65th Street at the Villas on Sixty Fifth apartments. When they arrived they discovered an injured man inside a car that had multiple gunshot holes.

The victim told police that two men approached him from the northwest corner of one of the buildings and began shooting.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where his injuries were listed as non-life-threatening.

A witness told police after hearing shots, they looked out a window to see a silver 4-door sedan and a maroon SUV leaving the parking lot.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department at 501-371-4829.