LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One person is dead and four others are injured after a shooting on Jonesboro Road south of War Memorial Park.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers were advised of shots being fired in the 1000 block of S. Van Buren Street shortly after 9:45 p.m..

Police said that when officers arrived, they found 18-year-old Aukemian Spencer in the driver’s seat of an SUV suffering from a gunshot wound. Spencer was given medical treatment but was declared dead at the scene.

Officers said that two other people in the vehicle were also suffering from gunshot wounds. They were treated at a local hospital and are said to be in stable condition.

LRPD officials said that during the investigation, Homicide Detectives and the LRPD Crime Scene Search Unit searched the neighborhood for evidence and determined that the incident was isolated.

Investigators on the scene of a deadly shooting near 10th and Jonesboro





There is no word yet on who may be responsible.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the LRPD at 501-371-4660.