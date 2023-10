LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officers with the Little Rock Police Department are investigating a shooting near the intersection of Baseline Road and Chicot Road Friday evening.

Authorities said officers responded to a shooting call in the 7600 block of Baseline Road just before 5 p.m.

Police have taped off a two-block area at that intersection during the investigation.

There is no word yet of any injuries or suspects.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.