LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a homicide early Monday morning.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers are investigating in the 2100 block of Boulevard Avenue. Officers were called to the area just after midnight for a ShotSpotter activation, according to the city’s dispatch log.

#BREAKING: Little Rock Police investigating overnight homicide on Boulevard Avenue. City’s dispatch log shows officers were called to the area just after midnight for a ShotSpotter Activation. #ARNews https://t.co/yTDS7BCHqX — Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) July 25, 2022

Police said one person is dead, but the identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.