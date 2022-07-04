LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a shooting on Colonel Glenn that left one man dead and a woman injured.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers were notified of a shooting at the Big Country Chateau Apartments in the 6200 block of Colonel Glenn at 2:15 a.m. Monday. After arriving on the scene, officers said they found a man dead. Authorities said a woman was found with non life-threatening injuries.

Police said they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact authorities at 501-371-4636.