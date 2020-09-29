UPDATE: One injured in shooting on Shady Lane, LRPD says

CORRECTION: Little Rock police originally reported they were investigating a homicide, but have since corrected it to say one man was shot and is in critical condition. It has been corrected in the story below.

UPDATE:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A public information officer with the Little Rock Police Department said the victim is now stable.

According to LRPD, a man was trying to retrieve his van that was stolen Monday night.

Little Rock police say the disturbance escalated, leading to the shooting.

The victim in the shooting was not the man who went to get his van back, according to police.

Little Rock police have not named a suspect.

ORIGINAL STORY:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police are investigating a shooting that critically injured a man Tuesday on Shady Lane.

According to a public information officer with the Little Rock Police Department, it happened on the 300 block of Shady Lane.

Little Rock police say the victim is in critical condition.

This is a developing story.

LATEST POSTS: