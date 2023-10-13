Little Rock police investigating Mablevale-area shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a Friday midday shooting that left one man injured in the southwest part of the city.

A Little Rock Police Department spokesperson said officers were called at 12:13 p.m. to an address in the 3400 block of Southwest Drive, Little Rock.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man who had been shot in the leg. Officers have not said at this time if there are any other injuries at the scene.

Police have secured the area and an investigation is underway. No information has been released regarding the identify of the victim in this shooting. Officers have not released any information about a possible suspect.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.