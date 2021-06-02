Little Rock police investigating May shooting as homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are now investigating a deadly shooting that happened in late May as a homicide.

Officers have identified a victim in a recent deadly shooting that left a man dead and another injured.

Police received a call about a shooting at the 5000 block of West 65th Street around 11 p.m. Sunday, May 23.

When police responded to the call they found a man who had suffered a gunshot wound. During the investigation, they located a vehicle that belonged to the man. Inside they found another man who was pronounced dead.

The victim suffering from a gunshot wound was taken to UAMS and police said he was stable.

The man who was pronounced dead was taken to Arkansas State Crime Lab for investigation and identity has yet to be determined.

If anyone has information regarding the homicide investigation they are asked to contact Little Rock police at 501-539-2865.