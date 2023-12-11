LITTLE ROCK, Ark. The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a shooting at a hotel on the south side of the city Monday afternoon after a man was shot by police.

LRPD officials said officers responded to a report of a disturbance at the Days Inn hotel located at 8219 Interstate 30 just after 3 p.m.

When they arrived, the officers said they encountered a man with gun. Authorities said the officers ordered the man to drop his weapon, then confirmed that at least one LRPD officer shot the man.

#NEWS: LRPD is responding to what they tell me is an officer-involved shooting at the Days Inn right beside the state police headquarters in Little Rock. The man who’s been shot was said to have reached for a weapon, so at least one officer shot him in the torso, according to… pic.twitter.com/ye31uhZ9Jo — Samantha Boyd (@samanthaboyd98) December 11, 2023

Department officials said the suspect was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital where he is in critical condition. Officials have not said if any officers were injured in this incident.

Detectives noted that the scene at the hotel has been secured. Officials said the investigation into this shooting is ongoing and developments will be shared when updates are available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.