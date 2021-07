LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police are investigating a shooting near a store on Baseline Road in Little Rock Monday afternoon.

Officers said the shooting happened near the intersection of Baseline and Shelly Drive around 3:30 p.m.

Police have said at least one person was shot in the back. There was no information given on the extent of that person’s injuries or on if anyone else was injured at the scene.

Large police presence over here on Baseline road in southwest Little Rock. Working on getting details from LRPD about what’s going on ⁦@KARK4News⁩ ⁦@FOX16News⁩ pic.twitter.com/hVRfBWhRNN — Jessica Ranck (@JessicaRanckTV) July 19, 2021

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.