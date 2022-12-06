LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock bank was robbed Monday afternoon and police are looking for the suspect.

A Little Rock Police Department report filed Tuesday noted police were called to the US Bank on West Markham Street Monday afternoon after receiving reports of a robbery.

Investigators were told a man wearing gloves and a surgical mask handed a teller a note, “mumbling and advising he had a gun.”

The man grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash “before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction of travel,” the report stated.

Officers secured the crime scene. The report concluded that major crime detectives and crime scene investigators were on the scene.