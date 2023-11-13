LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a Monday afternoon shooting that occurred at a park near Southwest High School.

Authorities said officers responded to a shooting that happened at 2:30 p.m. in Morehart Park at 9300 Mabelvale Cutoff Road.

An officer at the scene said a Southwest High School student was shot in the foot and returned to the nearby school for treatment.

An email sent to parents from Southwest High School Principal Quantas Floyd said the student did not have life-threatening injuries.

The principal noted that the student had left the campus without permission.

Crime scene tape can be seen around a car at the high school.

LRPD officials have not released any additional suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.