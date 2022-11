LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are investigating after reports of multiple shootings on Rice Street Saturday evening.

According to LRPD, three people were shot on the 1900 block of Rice Street.

Investigators are here…the street is taped off around the area. pic.twitter.com/BBZNaFl6hE — Andrew Epperson (@eppersports) November 20, 2022

LRPD officials aid that all three victims have been transported to local hospitals and their injuries are non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department at 501-371-4829.