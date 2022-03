LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating after one person died Monday night.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, the homicide happened on Overby Circle.

#BREAKING: Little Rock Police investigating the city’s 13th homicide of 2022 on Overby Circle. #ARNews https://t.co/HnvK9SzXdm — Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) March 8, 2022

Police said at this point in the investigation, the death appears to be an isolated incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.