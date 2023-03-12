LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Police Department began a homicide investigation after responding to a scene to find a man dead early Sunday morning.

LRPD officials said officers responded to the 7000 block of Geyer Springs Road at 4:39 a.m. in reference to a subject down. When they arrived, officers said they found a man dead from injuries consistent with a homicide.

Authorities said this is an ongoing investigation and information will be updated as soon as it becomes available.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact detectives at 501-371-4660

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.