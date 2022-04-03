LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One man is dead after a shooting shortly after midnight at an apartment complex near Cantrell and Mississippi.

The victim has been identified by police as Donnie Hood. Hood’s body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Police say that Joey Doss has been arrested on charges of first degree murder in connection with this case.

It happened in the 7100 block of Indiana Avenue north of Meriwether Park.

Police initially responded to a report of a shooting in progress at that location just after 12:30 a.m.

Anyone with information regarding what happened is asked to contact Little Rock police at 501-371-4829.