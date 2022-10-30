LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning that tied a grim record for the city.

At 2 a.m., officers responded to a shooting near York Drive.

When the officers arrived to the scene, they said they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The man died at the scene.

Just before 10:30 a.m. LRPD officials announced an arrest in the case. Officers said 40-year-old Avreyon Carter of Little Rock was in custody and faced a charge of first-degree murder. Police also identified the victim of the shooting as 34-year-old David Royal of Jacksonville.

LRPD detectives said that the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. They are asking anyone with any information on this incident to call 501-371-4660.

This homicide is Little Rock’s 70th in 2022, which ties the current record set in 1993.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.