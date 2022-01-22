Police: 2 dead after shooting outside Little Rock nightclub, suspect in custody

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police say two people are dead and a suspect is in custody following a shooting outside a Little Rock nightclub just after midnight Saturday.

Paul Williams booking photo – Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility

According to the Little Rock Police Department, the shooting happened in front of the La Changes nightclub in the 3300 block of Roosevelt Road.

Shortly after noon on Saturday, police officials released an update, clarifying that there were two victims who died in the shooting.

They also identified a suspect in custody, 22-year-old Paul Williams. Officers said Williams faces charges including two counts of first-degree murder. He is being held without bond in the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility.

LRPD officials note that the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.