LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a downtown gas station.

Officers at the scene said it appeared that there was one victim in the shooting.

There was no word on if there were any other injuries in this incident.

Police are asking people to avoid the area as the investigation gets underway.

#BREAKING: Little Rock Police are investigating a shooting near the Road Runner gas station on Broadway.



#BREAKING: Little Rock Police are investigating a shooting near the Road Runner gas station on Broadway. There appears to be one victim, police say. This is a developing story. Police advise people to stay away from the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.