Little Rock police investigating reports of shots fired near McDermott Elementary School Monday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating after a shots-fired call near McDermott Elementary School Monday.

According to a report from the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to a call from a person saying they heard approximately 10 to 15 shots in the area around 11:50 a.m.

The officers were searching the area when a man flagged them down in the 9200 block of Treasure Hill Road and told them he saw a silver vehicle and a red Toyota Camry at the intersection of Treasure Hill and Reservoir Road.

The witness also reportedly told the officers he saw a person in the Toyota fire multiple rounds at the silver vehicle, then drive away from the scene. LRPD Detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene, and officers found approximately 12 spent shell casings on Treasure Hill Road.

Staff at the Hertz car rental office on Reservoir Road later called police about a silver Dodge Charger returned to their business with bullet holes.

Officers said a Hertz employee told them the person who rented the car had left the business before the officers had arrived. As detectives were speaking with Hertz employees about the case, the person believed to have rented the car returned to the business.

That person was taken into custody for further investigation into the incident. Investigators said they found the Camry unoccupied on Towne Park Court, and then located the driver, who was taken into custody on Monday.

According to the report, both cars were towed to the crime scene for processing.

This incident is an ongoing investigation with charges still pending.