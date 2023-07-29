LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday evening.

According to LRPD officials, the incident happened on the 11000 block of Rainwood Road. Witnesses at the scene said that it happened at a Shell gas station in the area.

Department officials have not shared any information on the severity of the injuries sustained by the victim in the shooting.

Investigators have also not released any information on a possible suspect in this incident.

The Little Rock Police Department is asking anyone with information on this incident to contact the detectives at 501-371-4829. This investigating is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.