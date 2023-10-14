LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are on the scene of a shooting near 12th Street.

The street is taped off for five blocks, from 12th and Washington Street to the Little Rock Police Department 12th Street Substation at 12th and Pine Street.

A shot spotter activation occurred at in the 1100 block of Washington just after 5:00 p.m. People in the area also reported hearing multiple gunshots at that time.

An injured person in a car was receiving medical assistance in front of the substation a short time later. Their condition is unknown.

This is a developing story, we will have more information as it becomes available.