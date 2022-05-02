LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police say a shooting at a Little Rock park Saturday evening left a teenage injured and sent families scrambling away from gunfire.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers received a shots-fired call at 3101 Boyle Park Road shortly before 7:30 p.m. stating that 10 to 15 rounds had been fired.

When they got to the park, police were advised that a white truck and a white sedan were parked in the area and began shooting at each other.

As the bullets started to fly, families in the park were forced to scramble to safety and two nearby vehicles were damaged by gunfire.

While speaking with the two victims whose vehicles were damaged, officers also encountered a third victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Police noted that 19-year-old victim is also a potential suspect in this incident.

During the investigation, police discovered shell casings of various calibers in three different locations in the park.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department at 501-371-4636.