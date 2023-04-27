LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in Little Rock Thursday evening.

LRPD officials said officers are investigating a shooting at Spanish Willow Apartments at 7510 Geyer Springs Road.

Detectives at the scene reported they received a call from the complex reporting the incident, but added that the caller later said the shooting had not happened from the same address from where they were calling.

LRPD officials said the victim in the shooting suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.