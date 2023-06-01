LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police are investigating a reported shooting at an apartment complex in the south side of Little Rock midday Thursday.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said the shooting was reported at 11:09 a.m. by a patient at an area hospital.

An LRPD spokesperson said the person told officers they had been shot at the Autumn Park Apartments located at 43 Warren Drive.

LRPD detectives were dispatched to the complex and started their investigation.

The department spokesperson said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and drove themself to the hospital for treatment.

There was no word from investigators about any other injuries at the scene, and no information was provided about a possible suspect in the case.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.