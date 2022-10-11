LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon that has left at least three people injured.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said officers are responding to an area near 24th Street and Booker Street, which is close to the Roselawn Cemetery on the city’s south side.

Officers at the scene report that two of the victims are in critical but stable condition, while the third has non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.