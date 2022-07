LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are investigating a shooting that happened Monday afternoon on the city’s south side.

According to officials with the Little Rock Police Department, the shooting happened on the 100 block of Blue Rock Place.

LRPD officials have said that a woman was shot, but her injuries are considered non life-threatening.

Investigators have not released information on a possible suspect in the case.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.