LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police confirmed Friday morning that a city employee was injured in a shooting.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, the shooting happened at the intersection of Charles Bussey and Elm Street shortly after 10:15 a.m.

HAPPENING NOW. Heavy police presence at a shooting on Elm Street. Waiting on updates from LRPD. I’m here on scene and will have live updates at noon. @KARK4News @FOX16News pic.twitter.com/PRSCfkrKeM — Samantha Boyd (@samanthaboyd98) November 25, 2022

Officials with LRPD stated that the victim worked with the department of housing and neighborhood programs.

Police said that the employee was taken to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition. Additional information on a suspect has not been released at this time.

