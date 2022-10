LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are conducting a homicide investigation after an incident that happened Sunday evening.

According to the LRPD, a 40-year-old male was found dead as a result of an incident that happened on the 200 block of Greencrest Drive.

Homicide detectives and the LRPD’s Crime Scene Search Unit arrived on scene and began conducting the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the LRPD’s Homicide Detectives at 501-371-4660.