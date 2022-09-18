LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One person is dead after a shooting at a gas station on Baseline Road Sunday morning.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Police responded to the shooting at the Murphy Express gas station in the 8800 block of Baseline Road around 11:45 a.m.

A witness reported seeing two men get into a fight near a gas pump.

One of the men pulled a handgun and shot the victim twice, according to the witness.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, but died a short time later.

Police haven’t said what led up to the shooting or if any arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the LRPD at 501-371-4829.