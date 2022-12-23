LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said that wo people were found shot shortly before midnight Thursday.

Police said that a 22-year-old man and 22-year-old woman were injured. Their conditions have not been released.

Troopers with the Arkansas State Police found the two victims in a car near mile marker 138 on interstate 30.

LRPD officials said they believe the injuries may be related to a shooting in the 4800 block of Terra Vista Circle a short time earlier. That shooting also is believed to have led to an accident in the 6100 block of Lancaster Road.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LRPD at 501-371-4829.