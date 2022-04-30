LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police said they are investigating two separate overnight deaths.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, the first death happened in the 2700 block of South Schiller Street just before midnight. Police said the victim was found dead.

Police said the other death happened in the 4400 block of West 26th Street at about 4:52 a.m. Police said there was one victim in this incident.

If you have any information on either incident, police are asking you to call 501-371-4636.