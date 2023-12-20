LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Police Department is conducting a double homicide investigation after two people were found dead Wednesday night.

Authorities said officers responded to the 3400 block of West 14th Street around 8:15 p.m. When they arrived, the officers said they found two people dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The officers said they then secured the scene and notified detectives.

Police have not released any suspect or victim information at this time.

Little Rock Police Department officials said an update will be provided when it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LRPD Major Crimes Division at 501-371-4660

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.