LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are investigating a shooting that happened Friday evening.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, the incident happened on the 8000 block of Geyer Springs Road shortly after 6 p.m.

LRPD officials said that one victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police said that the shooting is being investigated as an isolated incident.

This is a developing story, check back for more information.