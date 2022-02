LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police are looking for Gerardo Castanon in connection with the death of one man and the injuring of another in a shooting Friday night.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. at a car wash in the 10000 block of Mabelvale Pike.

According to police, Castanon is expected to face charges of first degree murder and attempted first degree murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call 501-371-4636.