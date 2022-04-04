LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are attempting to identify and locate a person in relation to a deadly shooting at a local restaurant late last month.

According to investigators, 53-year-old Charles Willis was killed in the shooting at Pizza D’Action on West Markham during an altercation that happened shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday, March 26.

Willis worked as a doorman at the restaurant, and co-workers and friends have been remembering him as a ‘sweetheart’ who had relocated to Little Rock from the Baltimore area.

On Monday, the Little Rock Police Department released two security photos of a person who they said they need to identify in relation to the homicide investigation.

Authorities are asking anyone who recognizes the person seen in the photos to contact detectives at 501-371-4660 or to call LRPD the anonymous tip line at 501-371-INFO, adding that anyone with information can remain anonymous.

There have been no arrests yet in the investigation, which remains ongoing.