LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police made an arrest Friday in a 2021 homicide that happened on Green Mountain Drive.

According to investigators, Jamarion Holmes was arrested on Friday and is now facing a first-degree murder charge.

Police say 49-year-old David Allen Brown’s body was discovered with gunshot wounds inside a pickup truck at the Valley Cross Apartments on July 8, 2021.

Holmes was developed as a suspect during the investigation.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates