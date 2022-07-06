LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police made an arrest Wednesday after a man was found dead and a woman injured Monday at Big Country Chateau Apartments on Colonel Glenn Road.

According to investigators, 18-year-old Jamarion Holmes is in custody and is facing a first-degree murder charge.

Police say the incident happened around 2:15 a.m., when officers arrived, they discovered Titus Moton dead at the scene of a gunshot wound.

A female victim was discovered at the entrance to the complex and transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for her wounds.