Little Rock police make arrest in connection to Monday deadly shooting, ID victim

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police have arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting Monday afternoon at a Little Rock apartment complex.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said officers arrested Rayquan Smith in connection with shooting at the Prosper Riverdale Apartments on Rebsamen Park Road.

Arrest Update pic.twitter.com/Hv0rZnk5DJ — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) September 14, 2021

On Monday, LRPD officers responding to reports of a shooting just before 3:30 p.m. discovered two men trying to drive to a local hospital for one of them to get treatment for a gunshot wound.

The officers said they then learned of a second victim, now identified as 18-year-old Andre Griggs, arriving at Arkansas Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound believed connected to the same incident. Police say Griggs died of his injuries at the hospital.

After starting their investigation and canvassing the area, Smith was arrested. He is facing charges of manslaughter and aggravated residential burglary and has been taken to the Pulaski County Regional Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing.