LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have made an arrest in connection to the deadly shooting at a local restaurant late last month.

The Little Rock Police Department said officers arrested 23-year-old Tyler Jackson for the death of 53-year-old Charles Willis, who was shot and killed at Pizza D’Action on West Markham Saturday, March 26.

Police said Jackson was transported to the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility and is facing first degree murder charges.

