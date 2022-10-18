LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police said Tuesday that they have made an arrest in a Monday night killing near Interstate 30 and Frontage Road.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said that they arrested 39-year-old Demontra Hatfield in connection to the death of 61-year-old Larry Foster of Benton.

Police said that the killing happened in the 12800 block of I-30 and Frontage Road.

Hatfield is facing charges of capital murder, first-degree domestic battery and first-degree child endangering. He is currently being held at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility without bond.