LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have made an arrest in a double homicide that happened on Mabelvale Pike on Oct. 13.

According to investigators, 20-year-old Daylon Bland of Little Rock was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

On Oct. 13, Investigators said officers responded to a 911 call near the intersection of Mabelvale Drive and Mabelvale Circle just after 4:50 p.m.

Officers said they discovered two victims, later identified as 47-year-old Marvin Jenkins Sr. and 21-year-old Marvin Jenkins Jr, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, which they later died from.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the men were father and son.

Police said Bland is now facing two capital murder charges.