Little Rock police make arrest in Monday afternoon shooting on Baseline Road

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KLRT) – Little Rock police have arrested a suspect in the shooting near a store Monday afternoon on Baseline Road.

According to investigators, shots were fired near a restaurant when a fight broke out involving several men.

When officers arrived, they found a victim in a neighboring store who was shot. The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police say they were able to gather suspect information and made a traffic stop soon after, leading to the arrest of 42-year-old Roman Ramirez.

After obtaining a search warrant of Ramirez’s apartment, officers say they were able to locate the gun used in the shooting, which was found to be stolen.

Ramirez was taken to the Pulaski County jail without incident and is now facing a first-degree battery charge.

Both the suspect and victim were found to not be U.S. citizens, so authorities have contacted the Mexican consulate concerning the shooting.