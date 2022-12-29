LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock have announced that an arrest has been made in a shooting that happened in November at the Waters at Chenal apartment complex.

According to police, 21-year-old Justin Davis of North Little Rock was arrested in connection with the incident.

Police said that Davis is facing a charge of first-degree murder.

The arrest is tied to an incident that happened Nov. 10 when Little Rock Police were called out to a shooting near the Waters apartments on Chenal.

According to the police report, when officers arrived, they found 57-year-old Roy King and his car submerged in a nearby pond. Officers said he died at the scene.