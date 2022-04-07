LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock said Thursday that they have made an arrest tied to a shooting at a parking deck in the River Market area late last month.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, 36-year-old Bryant Davis is facing three counts of first-degree battery tied to the March 27 shooting that left three people injured.

Officers responded to the area of the 2000 block of East Markham Street shortly just before 1:45 a.m. after getting reports of shots fired.

A few minutes later, police were notified that three people were admitted into a local hospital.

After further investigation, officers said they found shell casings and blood on the 2nd level of the parking garage deck across from the Chamber of Commerce building.

Bryant is being held at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Center on a $150,000 bond.