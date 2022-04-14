LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police said they have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that happened at a park in January.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers arrested 18-year-old Jordan Parkinson for his connection in the death of 21-year-old Jadon Shackelford.

Investigators said Shackelford was found shot at Meriweather Park near University and Cantrell Road on the night of Jan. 8.

According to Shackelford’s family, another man picked him up that night and dropped him off at a local hospital after the shooting, where he later died.

Police said Parkinson is facing charges of capital murder.